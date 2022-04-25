ICYMI: Explora is a finalist for national award

¡Explora! Science Center & Children’s Museum is part of the conversation when it comes to innovation.

The Albuquerque-based museum is one of the finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The award is given by the Institute of Museum of Library Services.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

Since 1996, the award has honored 176 institutions that demonstrated extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service.

“So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal,” said Crosby Kemper, IMLS director, in a press release. “Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

¡Explora! is one of 30 finalists, though it is up against 14 others in the museum categories.

The El Paso Museum of History is the closest museum to New Mexico that is also a finalist.

According to IMLS, Explora took the National Medal in 2010.

In 2014, the Ocatavia Fellin Public Library in Gallup took the honor.

Meanwhile in 2015, the Embudo Valley Library and Community Center in Dixon was awarded the prize.

Throughout May, IMLS will showcase the excellent community work of these institutions through its “Share Your Story” social media campaign. Anyone whose life has been touched by these museums or libraries is encouraged to share their memories and pictures and tag IMLS on Facebook and Twitter by using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. The agency advances, supports, and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.

The winners will be announced in June with an awards banquet set for July.