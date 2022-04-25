 ICYMI: Explora is a finalist for national award - Albuquerque Journal

ICYMI: Explora is a finalist for national award

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Explora! Science Center & Children’s Museum is a finalist for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. (Courtesy of Explora)

¡Explora! Science Center & Children’s Museum is part of the conversation when it comes to innovation.

The Albuquerque-based museum is one of the finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The award is given by the Institute of Museum of Library Services.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

Since 1996, the award has honored 176 institutions that demonstrated extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service.

“So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal,” said Crosby Kemper, IMLS director, in a press release. “Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

¡Explora! is one of 30 finalists, though it is up against 14 others in the museum categories.

The El Paso Museum of History is the closest museum to New Mexico that is also a finalist.

According to IMLS, Explora took the National Medal in 2010.

In 2014, the Ocatavia Fellin Public Library in Gallup took the honor.

Meanwhile in 2015, the Embudo Valley Library and Community Center in Dixon was awarded the prize.

Throughout May, IMLS will showcase the excellent community work of these institutions through its “Share Your Story” social media campaign. Anyone whose life has been touched by these museums or libraries is encouraged to share their memories and pictures and tag IMLS on Facebook and Twitter by using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. The agency advances, supports, and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.

The winners will be announced in June with an awards banquet set for July.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ICYMI: Explora is a finalist for national award

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
ICYMI: Explora is a finalist for national award
ABQnews Seeker
¡Explora! Science Center & Children's Museum ... ¡Explora! Science Center & Children's Museum is part of the conversation when it comes to innovation. The Albuquerque-based museum is one of the finalists ...
2
Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, whose ... Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, whose tenure has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, is seeking a second term in office. Nez made the ...
3
Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was struck by a ... A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Northeast Albuquerque Sunday night. Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos ...
4
Woman shot near Tingley Beach Thursday night
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after a woman ... Police are investigating after a woman was shot near Tingley Beach on Thursday. Around 9 p.m. on April 21, a woman who had been ...
5
APD investigating woman's shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
  Albuquerque Police Department detectives are ...   Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a hospital overnight with 'an apparent gunshot wound.' The woman ...
6
Facebook group a refuge for relatives of gun violence ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has ... New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has grown to over 700 members the past year
7
In Pictures: Little League season gets going in SF
ABQnews Seeker
Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are ... Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are back in full supply in Santa Fe.
8
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say
9
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care