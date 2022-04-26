 Plan will make more of ABQ look like Central: Hell - Albuquerque Journal

Plan will make more of ABQ look like Central: Hell

By David Gilmore / Retired Apd Captain/area Commander, Albuquerque resident

Albuquerque city councilors, allow me to preface the following by stating I sincerely empathize with the less fortunate in our society to include those with mental illness.

However, the thought of placing up to five “safe outdoor spaces” per city council district, let alone one, is asking for trouble. It would not surprise me to see an uptick in police dispatches to these “safe spaces” for fights, violent crimes and narcotics use. Most people don’t want these trashy looking locations anywhere near where they work, live or play. I say trashy because all one has to do is look at some of the encampments that already exist on a smaller scale compared to what is being proposed. You must have seen on TV these encampments in liberal cities such as LA, Portland and Seattle. Is this what you want for Albuquerque?

I hate to say it about a city that I moved to about 66 years ago, but have you ever driven slowly on Central Avenue between Coors and Tramway and taken a hard look at what is our main thoroughfare? It looks like hell: run-down buildings, prostitution, homeless and drug users, no rhyme or reason to the zoning. Now councilors feel the need for wokeness and want to consider what will end up being like inner-city ghettos near your constituents. You dump five of these sites in the SE Heights where I was a former area commander, and you will certainly destroy any hope these people have for a better life.

You must admit you can build these “safe places,” but you cannot force people into them, and we will still see the panhandlers, mentally ill and the lazy still floundering on our streets and in our neighborhoods. You cannot force self-improvement on those not willing to help themselves. The city put up signs directing these people to help, and that, from empirical evidence, has failed. We have this growing problem because city government has enabled it through the give-away programs and lack of law enforcement at my and other taxpayer’ expense. Now under consideration is housing them in motels/hotels. Is this going to create more Hotel Circle locations such as we have in the Northeast Heights?

I’m for helping the single parents and downtrodden families until they can get back on their feet. As for the lazy working-age males and females, if they don’t want to get their lives in order buy them a bus ticket and wish them the best of luck on the West Coast where they will be appreciated and accepted with open arms.

What the council has or has not done to this point regarding the growing homeless issue has failed. Learn from the experiences of certain California cities where at the city limits of one city it looks clean, pristine and void of trash and the homeless and just across the jurisdictional line a disgusting mess, syringes, trash, violent crimes.

My concerns are echoed throughout the city; they are not without compassion. Councilors should do their jobs or they may find themselves on the outs come election time.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Plan will make more of ABQ look like Central: Hell

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
District Courts call on retired judges for criminal case ...
ABQnews Seeker
Settlement conferences used to help negotiate ... Settlement conferences used to help negotiate plea agreements
2
BioPark's birds move indoors as avian flu inches closer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Disease detected as close as Durango, ... Disease detected as close as Durango, Colorado
3
Program aims to provide 'strong foundation' for families
ABQnews Seeker
Rising Together is a combination of ... Rising Together is a combination of two United Way Central New Mexico initiatives
4
Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Primary is Aug. 2; top two ... Primary is Aug. 2; top two vote-getters move on to November general election
5
Officials review plan to address potash pollution in southern ...
ABQnews Seeker
State environmental regulators to define extent ... State environmental regulators to define extent of groundwater contamination from mining discharges along the Pecos River
6
Residents rush to escape an 'apocalypse' rolling through
ABQnews Seeker
Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes ... Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes in New Mexico have forced some to evacuate again after returning home
7
Air Force general awaits sentencing
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley ... ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley faces up to seven years
8
New superintendent of police reform named
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still ... Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still needs City Council confirmation
9
Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes
ABQnews Seeker
Many of those who fled the ... Many of those who fled the flames are clamoring to get care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind