Prep Golf: Weirick breaks through with win at Metro Championships

Keona Weirick was the outlier Monday at the Albuquerque Metro Golf Championships.

La Cueva’s boys and girls, and Bears sophomore Jake Yrene, won metro titles on a calm and comfortable day at Ladera Golf Course.

Weirick, a senior at Manzano, was a two-shot winner in the girls tournament. Monday marked the first metro championships tournament since 2019.

Weirick finished second as a freshman at that event.

On Monday, she overcame two disastrous holes on the back nine par-5s at Ladera, as she double bogeyed No. 11 and triple bogeyed No. 17.

But from about 35 yards off the green at 18 — Weirick began at No. 8 in the shotgun start — she pitched in for birdie, and the ship was righted.

“I mean, you can’t really worry about anyone else playing around you,” Weirick said. “That’s the beauty of golf. It’s you, you’re in control of your actions. That’s why after doubling and tripling the par-5s, my next thought was, can I hit the fairway, and can I hit the green, can I 2-putt? Let’s not chase birdies.”

She didn’t have to when she holed out on 18 and regained her bearings.

“It was honestly a big confidence boost,” Weirick said. “It made my mood go up instantly.”

Weirick shot 6-over 78 for a two-shot triumph over Sandia sophomore Olivia Zamarripa. Cleveland junior Lilliana McKinley shot 82 and finished third alone.

All five of La Cueva’s girls shot in the 80s as the Bears finished at 346, a dozen strokes in front of runner-up St. Pius. Junior Sarah Grenemyer was the low Bear; she shot 84 and finished fourth overall.

“It (all five of us in the 80s) is what we’ve been shooting for all year,” Grenemyer said. “We’re really happy to (have done it).”

Yrene’s 1-over 73 gave him medalist honors in the boys half of the tournament. Teammate Kirin Hochenedel and Cibola’s Aiden Krafft were a shot back.

It was Yrene’s first win this spring.

“Before, I knew I could do it, but I wasn’t doing it,” he said. “But today proved to me that I can do well under pressure and succeed when I don’t think I can.”

Yrene said he was aware of how Hochenedel was doing, and picked up some key information on Krafft while Yrene was on the 11th hole. There, he spotted Krafft walking back to the 12th tee.

“I knew I had a chance,” Yrene said. He was the Bears’ No. 3 in the lineup on Monday.

Krafft said he played quite well, except at the par-4 12th where he lost two balls and made quadruple bogey 8. He said that was the only fairway he missed in the round.

Hochenedel, competing as La Cueva’s No. 1 on Monday, bemoaned his final hole, the 18th, where he 3-putted from about 18 feet after having a birdie putt.

La Cueva’s team score (304) was 11 lower than second-place Cibola, and another Bear, junior Joseph Garcia, tied for seventh with a 77. St. Pius (319) was third.

District tournaments are next week. The state tournaments begin the following Monday, May 9, at Twin Warriors Golf Club (Class 5A), Santa Ana Golf Club (4A) and The Canyon Club (1A-3A).

Yrene said Monday’s victory infuses him with the belief that he can challenge the likes of Krafft and defending 5A state champ Quinn Yost of Piedra Vista at state.

“I’ve always felt I can compete with (them). Today,” he said, “showed me that I can compete with them.”

Albuq. Metro Championships

Monday — Ladera Golf Course

BOYS

Team

La Cueva 304, Cibola 315, St. Pius 319, Cleveland 325, Eldorado 328, Volcano Vista 331, Rio Rancho 338, Sandia 351, Albuquerque High 352.

Individual

1. Jake Yrene, La Cueva 73

2. Aiden Krafft, Cibola 74

Kirin Hochenedel, La Cueva 74

4. Cristian Montoya, St. Pius 75

5. Andrew Pineda, Eldorado 76

Angelo Martinez, Bosque School 76

7. Ethan Manhan, Cleveland 77

Alfie Mellor, Volcano Vista 77

Joseph Garcia, La Cueva 77

Sage Chacon-Rodriguez, Cibola 77

GIRLS

Team

La Cueva 348, St. Pius 358, Manzano 401, Cibola 414.

Individual

1. Keona Weirick, Manzano 78

2. Olivia Zamarripa, Sandia 80

3. Lilliana McKinley, Cleveland 82

4. Sarah Grenemyer, La Cueva 84

5. Madison Armijo, St. Pius 85

6. Emily Millican, La Cueva 86

Maddison Long, Volcano Vista 86

8. Mia Hill, Cibola 87

Caytlin Petrova, La Cueva 87

10. Emeline Armijo, St. Pius 88

Alyssa Rodriguez, West Mesa 88