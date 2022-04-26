 Air Force general awaits sentencing - Albuquerque Journal

Air Force general awaits sentencing

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley (Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque native and Air Force general will learn his fate Tuesday.

Air Force Maj. Gen. William Cooley was convicted over the weekend of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in connection with an incident after a family barbecue in Albuquerque in August 2018. He is facing up to seven years in prison.

Air Force Judge Col. Christina Jimenez will announce the sentence Tuesday after a sentencing hearing was held Monday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News, which covered the court martial.

Cooley is the former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which has two directorates that are based at Kirtland Air Force Base. He’s also a graduate of Highland High School and he earned a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico.

The verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the history of the Air Force.

The case centered around a trip Cooley took to Albuquerque in August 2018 ahead of a work conference at KAFB.

After drinking at a family barbecue, Cooley got a ride from his sister-in-law to pick up some belongings at a nearby home. Cooley was found guilty of abusive sexual contact for forcibly kissing the woman when she parked the vehicle.

The woman testified at length during the court martial and during the sentencing hearing.

“I went from being his sister-in-law, a member of his family for almost 30 years, to his victim,” she said during the sentencing hearing, according to the Daily News. “And, in my eyes, he became a predator, a title he will bear for the rest of his life.”

Ryan Guilds, an attorney for the victim, said it takes courage for victims of sexual assault to report the cases and participate in the prosecutions.

“It is very hard to be a survivor in a criminal case,” he said in a statement. “That is one of many reasons you see so few of these cases go to court-martial.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Air Force general awaits sentencing

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Officials review plan to address potash pollution in southern ...
ABQnews Seeker
State environmental regulators to define extent ... State environmental regulators to define extent of groundwater contamination from mining discharges along the Pecos River
2
Residents rush to escape an 'apocalypse' rolling through
ABQnews Seeker
Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes ... Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes in New Mexico have forced some to evacuate again after returning home
3
District Courts call on retired judges for criminal case ...
ABQnews Seeker
Settlement conferences used to help negotiate ... Settlement conferences used to help negotiate plea agreements
4
BioPark's birds move indoors as avian flu inches closer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Disease detected as close as Durango, ... Disease detected as close as Durango, Colorado
5
Program aims to provide 'strong foundation' for families
ABQnews Seeker
Rising Together is a combination of ... Rising Together is a combination of two United Way Central New Mexico initiatives
6
Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Primary is Aug. 2; top two ... Primary is Aug. 2; top two vote-getters move on to November general election
7
Air Force general awaits sentencing
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley ... ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley faces up to seven years
8
New superintendent of police reform named
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still ... Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still needs City Council confirmation
9
Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes
ABQnews Seeker
Many of those who fled the ... Many of those who fled the flames are clamoring to get care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind