Air Force general awaits sentencing

An Albuquerque native and Air Force general will learn his fate Tuesday.

Air Force Maj. Gen. William Cooley was convicted over the weekend of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in connection with an incident after a family barbecue in Albuquerque in August 2018. He is facing up to seven years in prison.

Air Force Judge Col. Christina Jimenez will announce the sentence Tuesday after a sentencing hearing was held Monday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News, which covered the court martial.

Cooley is the former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which has two directorates that are based at Kirtland Air Force Base. He’s also a graduate of Highland High School and he earned a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico.

The verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the history of the Air Force.

The case centered around a trip Cooley took to Albuquerque in August 2018 ahead of a work conference at KAFB.

After drinking at a family barbecue, Cooley got a ride from his sister-in-law to pick up some belongings at a nearby home. Cooley was found guilty of abusive sexual contact for forcibly kissing the woman when she parked the vehicle.

The woman testified at length during the court martial and during the sentencing hearing.

“I went from being his sister-in-law, a member of his family for almost 30 years, to his victim,” she said during the sentencing hearing, according to the Daily News. “And, in my eyes, he became a predator, a title he will bear for the rest of his life.”

Ryan Guilds, an attorney for the victim, said it takes courage for victims of sexual assault to report the cases and participate in the prosecutions.

“It is very hard to be a survivor in a criminal case,” he said in a statement. “That is one of many reasons you see so few of these cases go to court-martial.”