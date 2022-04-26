UNM’s Amat named MW Co-Golfer of the Week

University of New Mexico sophomore Bastien Amat was named Mountain West Co-Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Amat, who is from France, was honored for the first time in his career after a runner-up finish at the Thunderbird Collegiate in Phoenix that concluded April 16.

Amat shot a career-low 12-under to finish tied for 2nd with Caden Fioroni of UNLV, with whom he shares the weekly Mountain West honor. Amat shot rounds of 67-66-68 to record his second straight top-five finish.

It is the fourth Mountain West Golfer of the Week honor for the Lobos this season. Amat joins Sam Choi, who won the award three times.

The Lobos play in the Mountain West Championship Friday through Sunday at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington.