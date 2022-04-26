UNM’s Baker-Livingston named MW Freshman of the Week

University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

This is Baker-Livingston’s first weekly award. The Richardson, Texas native earned the award after pitching 3⅔ innings of relief against both No. 9 Texas Tech and MW leader UNLV, allowing one run and five hits during that span.

The Lobos play host to Grand Canyon on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

NMSU: Sophomore catcher Logan Gallina was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball for the second time this season. In four games last week, Gallina hit .563, going 9-for-16 at the plate. Homering four times, Gallina drove in 13 runs, including a season-high five against Benedictine Mesa. NMSU plays host to No. 12 Arizona on Tuesday at 6 p.m.