Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes

Like Joseph Salazar, many of those who fled the flames in San Miguel and Mora counties late last week are clamoring to get home to care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind.

Salazar, who is now staying in a camper in Las Vegas, ran into a police roadblock when he tried to drive back home Monday to feed his cows, horses and mules.

But fire officials warned during a Monday evening briefing that many residents forced to evacuate likely won’t be able to return to their homes anytime soon given the aggressive and complex nature of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which has already burned more than 56,400 acres and is just 12% contained. Authorities are trying to work with ranchers to escort them in to feed their animals when it’s safe to do so, they said.

Northern New Mexico wildfires have forced widespread evacuations across San Miguel, Mora and Colfax counties.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said Monday’s favorable weather allowed officials to “get boots on the ground” and assess some areas for structure damage.

“As we continue on a daily basis to get those reports back in from law enforcement on the ground, we’ll start putting names to those properties,” Lopez said. “And we’ll start making those calls to let you know, probably starting (Tuesday).”

About 5,000 homes are under mandatory evacuations.

Salazar’s family has lived on small farms and ranches in San Ignacio for generations.

His wife and most relatives evacuated about two weeks ago because of the Hermits Peak Fire. Salazar and his brother stayed behind.

But that changed Friday when the blaze merged with the Calf Canyon Fire.

“In no time at all, it pretty much took the whole canyon,” Salazar said. “We stayed watering around our houses until the fire was right there. We just left the pumps running and generators and everything, and just left, and that’s pretty much what saved our houses.”

Most of the family’s land is charred, but Salazar thinks the houses are still standing.

“Our freezers are full of elk meat and cow meat, and we’re worried about those because we don’t have power up there,” he said.

About 1,000 people are fighting the fire 24 hours a day.

“Super scooper” planes on Monday pulled water from Lake Isabel northeast of Las Vegas.

Jayson Coil, the fire team’s operations section chief, said fuels are so dry that flames are burning in areas that still have snow on the ground.

“The way we’re triaging things now is based on proximity or perceived threat to private property and to structures,” Coil said.

Las Vegas is serving as a hub for evacuees and donated supplies.

On Monday morning, Kimberly Blea, dean of student affairs at New Mexico Highlands University, looked out her office window at a view of Hermits Peak.

The sky was nearly smoke-free for the first time in two weeks.

Everyone at the Las Vegas campus likely has been impacted by the wildfires or knows someone who has, Blea said.

“Employees have lost their homes to the fire, and others are still uncertain,” Blea said. “We also have students who have been displaced.”

The university is housing students and employees who were evacuated.

Campus officials are ready to work with San Miguel County to provide more emergency housing if needed.

Students and staff can also access the university’s mental health services.

Memorial Middle School is hosting the Red Cross evacuation shelter. Calvary Chapel is serving as the supply distribution center.

Roads into areas like the Pendaries Village are still closed to the public.

But residents posted in a village Facebook group that the Moosehead Lodge and the local community center had burned.

The sprawling fire and road closures have sent evacuees to neighboring counties.

Ruben Baca, a state livestock inspector in Taos, is helping displaced residents from Mora and other areas house their animals at the local rodeo grounds.

“We’re doing whatever we need to do to get these people a little comfort, so they don’t have to worry about their animals,” Baca said.

On Monday afternoon the site was hosting 25 horses, two mules, two yaks and four mini horses.

Residents who want to stay with their livestock have been offered housing at the Taos County Sheriff’s Posse clubhouse and the Juan I. Gonzales Agricultural Center.

Baca said that Taos residents have been donating hay bales for livestock, and the local Tractor Supply is offering discounts for farmers and ranchers that need special feed.

“A lot of the land here in northern New Mexico has been passed down for generations,” Blea said. “It’s a very trying and difficult time. We’re a resilient people, and we will always take care of each other. But expect a long road to recovery ahead for us.”

Journal photographer Eddie Moore contributed to this report. Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.