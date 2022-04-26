 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals



CITY OF GALLUP,
NEW MEXICO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING AND INTENT TO ADOPT ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given of the title and of a general summary of the subject matter contained in an ordinance relating to the City of Gallup, New Mexico State Shared Gross Receipts Tax Revenue Loan to be considered for adoption by the Gallup City Council on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

The title of the Ordinance is:
AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND INTERCEPT AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF GALLUP, NEW MEXICO (THE “GOVERNMENTAL UNIT”) AND THE NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY (THE “FINANCE AUTHORITY”), EVIDENCING A SPECIAL, LIMITED OBLIGATION OF THE GOVERNMENTAL UNIT TO PAY A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $5,600,000, TOGETHER WITH INTEREST THEREON, FOR THE PURPOSE OF FINANCING THE COST OF DESIGNING, CONSTRUCTING AND EQUIPPING A WATER SUPPLY PIPE AND RELATED IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING ACQUIRING EQUIPMENT FOR SUCH PURPOSES; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE UNDER THE LOAN AGREEMENT SOLELY FROM THE ENVIRONMENTAL SURCHARGE IMPOSED BY THE CITY; DELEGATING AUTHORITY TO MAKE CERTAIN DETERMINATIONS CONCERNING THE TERMS OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT; RATIFYING ACTIONS HERETOFORE TAKEN; REPEALING ALL ACTION INCONSISTENT WITH THIS ORDINANCE; AND AUTHORIZING THE TAKING OF OTHER ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT.

The title sets forth a general summary of the subject matter contained in the ordinance. Complete copies of the ordinance are on file in the Office of the City Clerk, 110 W. Aztec Ave., Gallup, New Mexico 87301, and are available for inspection and/or purchase during regular office hours. This Notice constitutes compliance with Section 3-17-3 NMSA 1978.

Journal: April 26, 2022

