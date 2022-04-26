Legal Notices-Government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF MCKINLEY

ELEVENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

IN THE CHILDREN’S COURT

No. D-1113-JQ-2021-06-V

STATE OF NEW MEXICO ex rel. CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT

In the Matter of A.E., a Child, and Concerning, HOLYAN ESCOBAR, Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION

TO: HOLYAN ESCOBAR, Respondent.

If you need help reading this document, you can call 505-863-6816, and the court will appoint an interpreter for you at no charge.

Si usted necesita ayuda para leer este documento, puede llamar 505-863-6816, y el tribunal le nombrerá un intérprete sin costo.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an abuse/neglect petition has been filed against

you in the above-named court and county by the State of New Mexico. In the petition, the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department alleges that you have neglected and/or abused A.E., a child, and seeks legal custody of the child.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that this matter will be heard in the children’s court

division of the district court in McKinley County, New Mexico, no sooner than twenty (20) days after the last publication date of this notice.

The name, address, and telephone number of the attorney for the petitioner is: Stephen

Wayne, 1720 E. Aztec Ave., Gallup, NM, 87301, 505-795-2760.

THIS PROCEEDING MAY RESULT IN TERMINATION

OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

Date: February 21, 2022

Journal: April 12, 19, 26, 2022