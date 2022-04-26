Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:

Cyber Security Assessment and Consulting Services

RFP#342-2022-03

Notice is hereby given that qualified persons or firms are invited to submit proposals to the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority (Authority). The Authority solicits proposals to provide the professional services for Cyber Security Assessment and Consulting Services RFP# 342-2022-03

A complete copy of the Request for Proposals may be secured from Ms. Claudette Roybal, Procurement Manager, claudette.roybal@state.nm.us or via https://nmpsia.com/

Proposals should be clearly labeled “Cyber Security Assessment and Consulting Services.” on the attachment. Deadline for receipt of proposals shall be May 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. MST.

Submitted by:

New Mexico Public Schools

Insurance Authority

410 Old Taos Highway

Santa Fe, NM 87501

(505) 988-2736

Journal: April 26, May 3, 2022