Legal Notices-Government

Property Tax Notice

Second Half Due

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the New Mexico Tax Department Regulations that the second half of property taxes for 2021 are due and are required to be paid to the Torrance County Treasurer and will become delinquent if not paid by May 10, 2022. If the taxes become delinquent, interest on the unpaid taxes shall accrue at the rate of one percent (1%) a month or any fraction of a month and penalty of one percent (1%) of the delinquent taxes of each month or any portion of a month they remain unpaid shall be imposed, but the total penalty shall not exceed five percent (5%) of the delinquent taxes except that, when the penalty determined is less than five dollars ($5.00). County Treasurer cannot waive penalty or interest on delinquent accounts.

Tracy L. Sedillo

Torrance County Treasurer

PO Box 318

Estancia, NM 87016

Phone: (505) 544-4800

Journal: April 19, 26, May 3, 2022