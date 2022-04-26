 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to 20.6.3.300.B NMAC that a
Voluntary Remediation Agreement has been proposed between Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) for a property located northeast of the Sunport Boulevard and University Boulevard intersection in Albuquerque, (35.050569, -106.628278). The agreement proposes actions to characterize and remediate contamination in soil beneath the site. Potential contaminants include total petroleum hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, semi-volatile organic compounds, metals, and landfill gases. To request more information, call NMED in Santa Fe at 505-827-2900.

The proposed agreement may be viewed on-line at: https://www.env.nm.gov/gwb/NMED-GWQB-PublicNotice.htm or at the following locations: Ernie Pyle Public Library, 900 Girard Blvd SE or Thomas Bell Community Center, 3001 University Blvd. SE.

Prior to approval of this proposed Voluntary Remediation Agreement, NMED will allow until June 15, 2022 to receive written comments and during which time a public meeting may be requested by any interested person. Requests for public meeting shall be in writing and shall set forth the reasons why the meeting should be held. A meeting will be held if NMED determines that there is significant public interest.

Comments on the proposed agreement and/or requests for public meeting may be sent to: NMED Ground Water Quality Bureau – VRP, PO Box 5469, Santa Fe, NM 87502-5469.

NMED does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age or sex in the administration of its programs or activities. To learn more, or file a complaint, go to https://www.env.nm.gov/non-employee-discrimination-complaint-page/

Journal: April 26, 2022
