Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO IN THE COUNTY PROBATE COURT OF BERNALILLO COUNTY

NO. 2022-0346



FOR THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER J. BLACKWELL, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate. All persons having claim against the Estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative to the address listed below and file them with the Bernalillo County Court of Wills, Estates and Probate, New Mexico at 415 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice.

DATED: April 14, 2022

/s/ Roxanne Fetty, 10612 Rio Del Sol Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Journal: April 19, 26, May 3, 2022