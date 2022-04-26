 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

NM Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Hearing are being conducted telephonically. To attend the public hearing please call Toll Free: 1-415-655-0002, enter meeting number: 2485 597 0004 on the date and time of the hearing. If you wish to submit a public comment, please email assigned Hearing Officer,
Charmaine Martinez at Charmaine.martinez2@state.nm.us

A hearing will be held on May 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. regarding Application No. 1228432 for a Restaurant A Liquor License issued to CEC Entertainment, LLC, d/b/a Chuck E Cheese #332, located at
4418 Wyoming Blvd., NE,
Albuquerque, New Mexico
87111

Journal: April 26, 2022

