Legal Notices-Non-government

NM Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Hearing are being conducted telephonically. To attend the public hearing please call Toll Free: 1-415-655-0002, enter meeting number: 2485 597 0004 on the date and time of the hearing. If you wish to submit a public comment, please email assigned Hearing Officer,

Charmaine Martinez at Charmaine.martinez2@state.nm.us

A hearing will be held on May 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. regarding Application No. 1228432 for a Restaurant A Liquor License issued to CEC Entertainment, LLC, d/b/a Chuck E Cheese #332, located at

4418 Wyoming Blvd., NE,

Albuquerque, New Mexico

87111

Journal: April 26, 2022