Legal Notices-Non-government

IN THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF

NEW MEXICO

No. 1:17-cv-00487-KG-LF

MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MONICA L. WELLINGTON, THE MONICA L. WELLINGTON DECLARATION OF

TRUST DATED DECEMBER 28, 2007, ALTURA VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 6, 2022, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master, or her designee, will, at the front entrance of the Bernalillo County

Courthouse, at 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 2124 Altura Verde Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 and is more particularly described as follows:

Lot numbered Twenty-nine (29) of ALTURA VILLAGE, being a Replat of Tracts A1 Netherwood Park, Addition, as the same is shown and designated on the Plat of said addition, filed in the Office of the County Clerk of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on December 3, 1997, in Plat Book 97C, folio 341.

Including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (hereinafter, the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be held pursuant to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, and

Appointment of Special Master filed on December 20, 2019 rendered by the Court in Case No.1:17-cv-00487-KG-LF (“Judgment”), being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property.

Pursuant to the Judgment Plaintiff’s Judgment is in the amount of $199,229.21 plus additional amounts as set forth therein. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendants for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff, including Plaintiff’s successors, assigns and/or authorized agents, has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to the Judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing to the Special Master prior to the sale. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of the Judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of the sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, second to Plaintiff or any authorized agent, assignee or successor of Plaintiff. Additional surplus monies, if any, are to be distributed in accordance with further order from this Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed,

the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the Judgment described herein, together with any additional costs and attorneys’ fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of

redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an in rem order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 31st day of March, 2022.

/s/ Margaret Lake,

Pro Legal Services, LLC

201 Eubank NE

Suite A1

Albuquerque, NM 87123

(505)715-3711

Journal: April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022