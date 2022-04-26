 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANTA FE
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-101-CV-2022-00038

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF JUNIPER MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
Plaintiff,
v.
JOE BELTRAN, A SINGLE MAN; DISCOVER BANK; UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OCCUPANTS OF PROPERTY; DOES 1 THROUGH 50,
Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

Notice of suit to:
JOE BELTRAN AND UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OCCUPANTS OF PROPERTY

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Juniper Mortgage Loan Trust A has filed a civil action against you in the aboveentitled Court and cause, to enforce judgment and foreclosure sale as to the real property located
in Santa Fe County, commonly known as 3109 Jemez Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 and more particularly and described as follows:

LOT 15, ACRES ESTATES, TRACT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK, SANTA FE COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON DECEMBER 28, 1954, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 25, AS DOCUMENT NO. 203,682.

(hereinafter the “Property”)

You are further notified that if you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-title Court.

HOUSER LLP

By: /s/ Solomon S. Krotzer
Solomon S. Krotzer, Esq.
100 Sun Ave. N.E., Suite 650
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Telephone: (949)-679-1111
skrotzer@houser-law.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff

Journal: April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022

