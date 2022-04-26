 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-04778

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1998-R3,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SANDRA B. GURULE A/K/A SANDRA GURULE WARDE, BEATRIZ GALLEGOS, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF ROGER MILLER, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDRA B. GURULE, IF ANY AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BEATRIZ GALLEGOS, IF ANY,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: Sandra B. Gurule a/k/a Sandra Gurule Warde, Beatriz Gallegos, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Roger Miller, Deceased, The Unknown Spouse of Sandra B. Gurule, if any and The Unknown Spouse of Beatriz Gallegos, if any

You are hereby notified that a civil action has been filed against you in the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, by Plaintiff, U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1998-R3, in which Plaintiff prays for the foreclosure of its Note and Mortgage encumbering the real estate and improvements located at 2240 Stoner SW Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87105, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and more particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED TWENTY-FOUR (24) OF ORCHARD HOMES ADDITION TWO A SUBDIVISION IN BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID ADDITION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON AUGUST 8, 1966,

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

You are further notified that Plaintiff prays that the aforementioned real property be sold according to the law and practice of this Court to pay the mortgage lien held by Plaintiff, and that the interests of each Defendant, and all persons claiming under or through them, and all other persons bound by these proceedings, be barred and foreclosed of all rights, interests, and claims to the aforementioned real property, and for such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.

You are further notified that unless you enter or cause to be entered your appearance or file responsive pleadings or motions in said cause within thirty (30) days of the third consecutive publication of this Notice of Suit, judgment will be rendered against each Defendant by default, and the relief prayed for by Plaintiff will be granted.

The name of the counsel for Plaintiff, U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1998-R3, is Rose L. Brand & Associates, P.C., 7430 Washington Street, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, Telephone: (505) 833-3036.

BY ORDER OF The Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, entered on 4/13/2022.

Date:4/20/2022

Katina Watson
CLERK OF THE COURT
By: /s/ Patricia Serna, Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 26, May 3, 10, 2022

