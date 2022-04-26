Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF A HYBRID MEETING OF THE
MRCOG TRANSPORTATION COORDINATING
COMMITTEE
Mid-Region Council of
Governments
809 Copper Ave. N.W.
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Friday, May 6, 2022
1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
In-Person Attendance:
809 Copper Ave NW,
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Virtual Attendance:
Zoom Link below
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89648579655?pwd=eU
tVVlJSQmE1Q3pVaE9vbjVwalBGQT09
Meeting ID: 896 4857 9655
Passcode: 226132
Find your local number:
https://us06web.zoom.us/u/
kcOrzL1WZ7
Join by Skype for Business
https://us06web.zoom.us/skype/89648579655
The participants may pick up the agenda at MRCOG, 809 Copper N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87102, or access it at our website at www.mrcog-nm.gov/tcc
ANYONE REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS IS REQUESTED TO NOTIFY THE MRCOG OFFICES (cpmerlo@mrcog-nm.gov) WITHIN 7 DAYS OF THE MEETING DATE.
Journal: April 26, 2022