Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF SIERRA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING, INC., Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-721-CV-2019-00146 KEITH HENDERSON; Defendant . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Sierra County, New Mexico, commonly known as 115 Cuchicco Ct, Elephant Butte, NM 87935, and more particularly described as follows: LOT THIRTY-SIX (36) IN BLOCK THIRTEEN (13) OF LAKESHORE ESTATES SECOND FILING, A SUBDIVISION IN SIERRA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SIERRA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AND FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SAID COUNTY. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 11:30 AM on May 17, 2022, Outside the front entrance of the Sierra County Courthouse, 311 Date Street, City of Truth or Consequences, County of Sierra, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on March 15, 2022, in the total amount of $153,929.01, with interest at the rate of 5.5000% per annum from March 2, 2020 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-19-866936-JUD IDSPub #0177683 4/5/2022 4/12/2022 4/19/2022 4/26/2022

Journal: April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022