Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF OTERO TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2021-NR1, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2021-NR1, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-1215-CV-2021-00543 VICTOR STEPP; MELONY STEPP; Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Otero County, New Mexico, commonly known as 1201 JUNIPER, ALAMOGORDO, NM 88310, and more particularly described as follows: LOT 18, BLOCK 14, HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, ALAMOGORDO, OTERO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO Including any mobile home, and any and all improvements, fixtures, and attachments. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 3:00 PM on June 13, 2022, outside the front entrance of the Otero County Courthouse, 1000 New York Avenue, City of Alamogordo, County of Otero, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on March 24, 2022, in the total amount of $143,248.27, with interest at the rate of 11.5100% per annum from November 26, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee, For The Holders of The CIM Trust 2021-NR1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2021-NR1, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-21-890811-JUD IDSPub #0177820 4/12/2022 4/19/2022 4/26/2022 5/3/2022

