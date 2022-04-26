Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF MCKINLEY ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-1113-CV-2020-00271 TOMMY C DUCKETT; MICHELLE A DUCKETT; SHERRY WATKINS, Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in McKinley County, New Mexico, commonly known as 3318 CINIZA DR, GALLUP, NM 87301, and more particularly described as follows: LOT TEN (10) IN BLOCK EIGHT (8) OF INDIAN HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE (1), AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME ARE SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK, MCKINLEY COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON NOVEMBER 14, 1957. Including any mobile home, and any and all improvements, fixtures, and attachments. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 11:00 AM on June 16, 2022, outside the front entrance of the McKinley County Courthouse, 207 W. Hill, City of Gallup, County of McKinley, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on April 1, 2022, in the total amount of $173,037.14, with interest at the rate of 4% per annum from May 16, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba Christiana Trust, Not Individually, But Solely As Trustee For NYMT Loan Trust I, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-20-881439-JUD IDSPub #0177923 4/19/2022 4/26/2022 5/3/2022 5/10/2022

Journal: April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2022