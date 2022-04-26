Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF SANDOVAL THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CHASE BANK OF TEXAS, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 1999-3, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1999-3, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-1329-CV-2019-00016 MICHAEL P. SHEALY, LATISHA A. SHEALY; BENEFICIAL NEW MEXICO INC. D/B/A BENEFICIAL MORTGAGE CO.; Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Sandoval County, New Mexico, commonly known as 898 Madeira Dr Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, and more particularly described as follows: LOT NUMBERED EIGHT (8), IN BLOCK NUMBERED FOUR (4), OF CEDAR HILLS II, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT ENTITLED "CEDAR HILLS II, A REPLAT OF PORTIONS OF UNIT 11, RIO RANCHO ESTATES, TOWN OF ALAMEDA GRANT, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO", FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON JANUARY 28, 1980 IN RIO RANCHO ESTATES PLAT BOOK NO. 3, PAGES 84 & 85. Including any mobile home, and any and all improvements, fixtures, and attachments. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 10:00 AM on June 23, 2022, on the front steps of the Sandoval County Judicial Complex, City of Bernalillo, County of Sandoval, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on June 29, 2021, in the total amount of $174,364.11, with interest at the rate of 10.7500% per annum from July 27 2020 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. The Bank of New York Mellon F/K/A The Bank of New York, As Successor Trustee To JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Successor By Merger To Chase Bank of Texas, National Association For Saxon Asset Securities Trust 1999-3, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 1999-3, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-18-837087-JUD IDSPub #0178080 4/26/2022 5/3/2022 5/10/2022 5/17/2022

Journal: April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2022