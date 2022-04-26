Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE is hereby given that on March 3, 2022, Ronald G. Morris, PO Box 302, McIntosh, NM 87032, and Francisco Martin Sanchez & Jenny R. Sanchez, 41 Charlotte Rd., Tijeras, NM 87059, filed with the STATE ENGINEER Application No. E-00373 into E-04709 for Permit to Change Point of Diversion, Place, and Purpose of Use from Groundwater to Groundwater within the Estancia Underground Water Basin of the State of New Mexico under Water Use Lease, NMSA 1978 72-6-1 through 72-6-7.

Torrance and Bernalillo Counties are the Counties affected by the diversion and in which the water has been or will be put to beneficial use. This notice is ordered to be published in the Albuquerque Journal.

Under this application, the applicants propose to temporarily discontinue, for a period of 2 years, the farm delivery requirement (FDR) of 0.5 acre-foot per annum (afa), under OSE File Number E-00373, from two Groundwater Points of Diversion (POD), E-00373 & E-00373 S, located within the NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, NMPM, for the irrigation of part of 16.8 acres of land described as being within the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, NMPM, Torrance County, New Mexico. Both the POD and land are owned by Ronald G. Morris. The above-described move-from place of use is located approximately 0.35 miles east of Salt Mission Trail, in McIntosh, New Mexico.

The applicants further propose to temporarily commence, for a period of 2 years, the above- described CU of 0.5 afa, under OSE File Number E-00373, to an existing POD, E-04709, within the NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Township 8 North, Range 6 East, NMPM, located at a point where X=1,623,990 feet, Y=1,432,219 feet, NM State Plane (NAD83), Central Zone, for the commercial drip irrigation use in hoop houses, within 1.0 acre of land, described as being within Lot A, Lands of Louis Peralta, located within Section 10, Township 8 North, Range 6 East, NMPM, Bernalillo County, New Mexico. The above-described well and land are owned by Francisco Martin Sanchez and Jenny R. Sanchez. The above-described move-to tract is located south of Charlotte Road, approximately 0.80 miles west of New Mexico Hwy 337, Tijeras, New Mexico.

This Application is filed under the Water-Use Leasing Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 72-6-1 through 72-6-7 with a start date of March 16, 2022, and an ending date of March 16, 2024.

To view the application and supporting documentation contact the State Engineer District 1 Office to arrange a date and time for an appointment at (505) 383-4000 located at 5550 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Any person, firm or corporation or other entity asserting standing to file objections or protests shall do so in writing (objection must be legible, signed, and include the writer’s complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address). If the protest does not include the complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, it may be deemed invalid and not accepted for filing unless Protestant provides with the protest an affidavit stating that it does not have one of the above-listed elements/requirements (phone number, mailing address, email address, etc.). The objection to the approval of the application must be based on: (1) Detriment; if detriment, you must specifically identify your water rights; and/or (2) Public Welfare/Conservation of Water; if public welfare or conservation of water within the state of New Mexico, you shall be required to provide evidence showing how you will be substantially and specifically affected. The written protest must be filed, in triplicate, with the State Engineer, 5550 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, on or before Friday, June 24, 2022. Facsimiles (faxes) will be accepted as a valid protest if the hard copy is hand-delivered or mailed and postmarked within 24-hours of the facsimile. Mailing postmark will be used to validate the 24-hour period. Protests can be faxed to the Office of the State Engineer, (505) 383-4030. If no valid protest or objection is filed, the State Engineer will evaluate the application in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 72 NMSA 1978.

Journal: April 26, May 3, 10, 2022