 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. DM2022-000434

Alisha Rose Candelaria,
Petitioner
vs.
Anthony Michael Candelaria,
Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage (Without Children).
Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 30th day of May, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
WITNESS the Honorable District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 8th day of April, 2022.
KATINA WATSON
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ B Marquez
Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 12, 19, 26, 2022

