 US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so - Albuquerque Journal

US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

By Matt Ott / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high even as inflation continues to cloud their optimism about the rest of the year.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — edged down to 107.3 in April, from 107.6 in March.

The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also dipped modestly this month to 152.6 from 153.8 in March.

The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, ticked up to 77.2 in April from 76.7 in March. It stood at 80.8 in February and remains a weak spot in the survey.

“Purchasing intentions are down overall from recent levels as interest rates have begun rising,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. “Meanwhile, concerns about inflation retreated from an all-time high in March but remained elevated.”

Franco added that inflation and the war in Ukraine will continue to eat into confidence and may further curb consumer spending through this year.

Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and negating their pay raises.

According to the index Americans have scuttled some vacation plans, but slightly more intended to make big purchases like a car or major appliance.

The Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by a quarter point last month, the main mechanism for combatting inflation. Multiple rate hikes, with the possibility of half-point increases, are expected this year.

The Labor Department said earlier this month that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Consumers were slightly less optimistic about the labor market, even as U.S. employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.6%. That’s the lowest rate since the pandemic erupted two years ago and just above the half-century low of 3.5% that was reached two years ago.

Home » Business » Money » US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take ...
Money
Elon Musk reached an agreement to ... Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the ...
2
US airlines say they've reached a turning point in ...
Money
U.S. airlines say they have hit ... U.S. airlines say they have hit a turning point: After a lousy first quarter, they expect to be profitable as Americans return to travel ...
3
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to ...
Money
Elon Musk says he has lined ... Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company's board to negotiate a deal. ...
4
Energy-thirsty Bitcoin miners seek ways to dump fossil fuels
Energy
For the past year a company ... For the past year a company that 'mines' cryptocurrency had what seemed the ideal location for its thousands of power-thirsty computers working around the ...
5
American Airlines loses $1.6 billion but sees better outlook
Money
American Airlines lost $1.64 billion in ... American Airlines lost $1.64 billion in the first quarter, a wider loss than a year ago, but said Thursday that it expects to turn ...
6
Supporting New Mexico’s startups is good for everyone
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico ... Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico Angels members, investors and start-up owners will be writing columns on economic development and start-up opportunities in the ...
7
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices ...
Money
Month by month, more of the ... Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their ...
8
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
Money
Twitter said Friday that its board ... Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a 'poison pill' defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to ...
9
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed's bank regulation post
Money
President Joe Biden said Friday he ... President Joe Biden said Friday he plans to nominate Michael Barr, the dean of the University of Michigan's public policy school, to be the ...