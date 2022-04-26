 Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey - Albuquerque Journal

Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men’s ice hockey

By Associated Press

ZURICH — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg.

Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met.

The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competition was pulled by the International Skating Union in the fallout from the country’s war on Ukraine.

The IIHF said its officials “expressed significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia.”

Similar reasons were given last month for stripping the 2023 world juniors event from Russia. That championship was to be played in Omsk and Novosibirsk.

Russia had committed to build a new 23,000-seat arena for the men’s worlds that was scheduled for May 2023.

A new host will be picked during the men’s world championships which starts next month in Finland, the governing body said.

___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men’s ice hockey

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes
ABQnews Seeker
Many of those who fled the ... Many of those who fled the flames are clamoring to get home to care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind
2
Governor asks for more federal resources as wildfires burn ...
ABQnews Seeker
With fires still burning across New ... With fires still burning across New Mexico despite several days of cooler temperatures, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued an emergency fire order ...
3
Residents rush to escape an 'apocalypse' rolling through
ABQnews Seeker
Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes ... Combined Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak blazes in New Mexico have forced some to evacuate again after returning home
4
District Courts call on retired judges for criminal case ...
ABQnews Seeker
Settlement conferences used to help negotiate ... Settlement conferences used to help negotiate plea agreements
5
New superintendent of police reform named
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still ... Mayor Keller's selection, LaTesha Watson, still needs City Council confirmation
6
BioPark's birds move indoors as avian flu inches closer ...
ABQnews Seeker
Disease detected as close as Durango, ... Disease detected as close as Durango, Colorado
7
Air Force general awaits sentencing
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley ... ABQ native Maj. Gen. William Cooley faces up to seven years
8
Facebook group a refuge for relatives of gun violence ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has ... New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has grown to over 700 members the past year
9
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement officials released a trove ... Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor ...
10
Woman shot in the foot near Tingley Beach
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting believed to be a case ... Shooting believed to be a case of a 'stray bullet'