 Putin backs Russian skater Valieva as she faces doping case - Albuquerque Journal

Putin backs Russian skater Valieva as she faces doping case

By Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday, saying she did not compete “dishonestly” after her doping case dominated this year’s Winter Olympics.

Valieva was on the gold-medal winning Russian squad for the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics but no medal ceremony has been held because she is facing an unresolved doping case resulting from a positive test at the Russian national championships in late December.

“Through her work, she raised the sport to the level of true art,” Putin said. “It is impossible to achieve that kind of perfection dishonestly, with the help of some kind of extra substances or manipulations.”

Russia competed at the Beijing Olympics without its flag or anthem following years of doping sanctions and legal battles across numerous sports. Russia denies any doping was state-sponsored.

Putin gave Valieva a state award as part of a televised ceremony celebrating Russian medalists and congratulated her on her 16th birthday Tuesday. Valieva said “it’s a big honor for me.”

After Valieva’s positive drug test came to light during the Olympics, she faced a possible suspension from competition until the case was resolved, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed her to continue competing. She placed fourth in the individual women’s competition as fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova skated to gold.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, athletes and teams from Russia and its ally Belarus have been excluded from many international sports events, and Russia has been stripped of the rights to host various competitions. Putin said Russia should set up new events in their place.

“The cancelled competitions need to be compensated with our own new formats. And we can get it done fast,” Putin said, adding that Russia should invite “international athletes, clubs, teams.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » News » World » Putin backs Russian skater Valieva as she faces doping case

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Prep Golf: Weirick breaks through with win at Metro ...
Golf
Keona Weirick was the outlier Monday ... Keona Weirick was the outlier Monday at the Albuquerque Metro Golf Championships. La Cueva's boys and girls, and Bears sophomore Jake Yrene, won metro ...
2
UNM's Amat named MW Co-Golfer of the Week
College
University of New Mexico sophomore Bastien ... University of New Mexico sophomore Bastien Amat was named Mountain West Co-Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Amat, who is from France, ...
3
UNM's Baker-Livingston named MW Freshman of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher ... University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is Baker-Livingston's ...
4
Rio Rancho's Anderson grabs 5th win of 2022 Monster ...
Pro
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, who ... Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, who is from Rio Rancho, captured a win at Round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series ...
5
Football helped immigrant brothers embrace being different
Pro
Komotay Koffie steps outside Landow Performance ... Komotay Koffie steps outside Landow Performance in suburban Denver where he's just finished another training session in his quest to join his brother, Indianapolis ...
6
Lobo DB Duece Jones has season tickets for a ...
College
Duece Jones, a defensive back for ... Duece Jones, a defensive back for the University of New Mexico football team, wants Lobo fans to come to the games this upcoming season ...
7
Lobo baseball team's rally falls short vs. UNLV
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied ... The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied from eight-run deficits, only to fall short, 13-11, on Sunday in the finale of a three-game college baseball ...
8
'Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6
ABQnews Seeker
Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense ... Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits, while Dillon Overton spun 6 effective innings and led Albuquerque to a ...
9
What's in a (discarded) name? Opinions on 'Redskins' vary
Featured Sports
There are two sides to change. ... There are two sides to change. One side represents the headstrong winds of progression, while the ot ...
10
Big home crowd sees United drop third straight
Featured Sports
NM United goalie Cody Mizell, left, ... NM United goalie Cody Mizell, left, is beaten on a penalty kick, which proved to be the winning goal by San Antonio FC in ...