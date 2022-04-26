 Video shows car crash into school bus carrying students - Albuquerque Journal

Video shows car crash into school bus carrying students

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Video released by the Albuquerque Police Department this week shows the terrifying moments when a car crashed into a school bus, rolling it over onto its side, in late February.

The video shows the impact and the students are flung throughout the bus, screaming.

An APD spokesman said at the time that 23 middle school students were on the bus and seven were taken to the hospital. Two of the children had serious injuries in their legs — one of which required surgery — and another child had a pelvic fracture which also required surgery.

The driver who police say crashed his white Ford Mustang into the side of the bus, 49-year-old Mario Perez, had a broken femur. He has been charged with two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle.

Police say Perez was racing a driver in another Ford Mustang he crashed into the bus at the intersection of Messina and Gibson SW, just west of Blake. That driver has not been found.

