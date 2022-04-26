Meow Wolf’s Vortex to be held in Denver, line up announced

The Vortex is back.

Meow Wolf’s outdoor festival will be put on at a secret location in Denver on Aug. 5-7. The location will be announced at a later date.

The original location of Vortex was in Taos.

According to Meow Wolf, festival-goers can expect two stages of multi-genre entertainment in a lively outdoor setting featuring food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes, and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.

Headliners include Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, and Maya Jane Coles.

“Vortex is back! Presenting this experience in Denver is near and dear to my heart, and we’re beyond thrilled that we can now safely gather and play together,” said Marsi Gray, Senior Creative Producer at Meow Wolf. “Our experiences outside of the exhibitions are a vibrant way to showcase local artists and offer the community deeper levels of connection. We can’t wait to bring beautifully curated music and art together with friends to create magic.”

Vortex is dedicated to making a positive impact through hiring locally, supporting sustainability initiatives, and uplifting marginalized groups. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29 at vortex.meowwolf.com and are available as single-day tickets starting at $69 or three-day passes starting at $189.

“We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver,” said Eric Pirritt, President of Live Nation Colorado. “Vortex is going to be a completely unique experience that brings the best of Meow Wolf to life with an incredible lineup of artists performing throughout the weekend.”