‘Beyond Van Gogh’ extended through May 30

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Guests take in “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” in Albuquerque. The traveling exhibit is extended through May 30. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

New Mexico wants more of Vincent van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has extended its run in Albuquerque through May 30.

It is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Final entry is one hour before closing and tickets can be purchased at vangoghalbuquerque.com.

According to organizers, the extension is due to the popularity.

The traveling show is currently showing at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District.

It opened in Albuquerque on March 2.

The exhibit features more than 300 of the greatest works of the post-Impressionist artist. Guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.

New Mexicans are experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists.

It is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and presented by Primo Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to extend ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ in Albuquerque due to popular demand,” said David Rosenfeld of Primo Entertainment. “We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this unique immersive experience featuring one of the world’s most renowned artists.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” said St-Arnaud.

