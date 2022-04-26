Convicted murderer charged in jailhouse stabbing

The man convicted of killing a Sandia High School student at a homecoming party and suspected of shooting a young woman playing Pokémon Go is facing new charges from inside the county jail after deputies say he stabbed another inmate more than 20 times as revenge for killing his brother.

Izaiah Garcia, 21, is now charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and tampering with evidence. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies said he used a 6- to 8-inch long shank made from the broken top of a mop or broom handle to stab 21-year-old Christopher Byers.

Byers is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Thomas Nunn, Garcia’s half brother.

He had been transferred to the same pod Garcia was housed in the day before the April 21 attack.

A Bernalillo County spokeswoman said Byers was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, treated for superficial injuries, and returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center the same day.

The stabbing occurred in the Echo unit of the state’s largest jail — the same unit where anther inmate is accused of beating his cellmate to death last fall. In that case, three correctional officers were each watching two pods — each pod has 32 cells — rather than one officer per pod.

In this case, a Bernalillo County spokesman said a correctional officer was assigned to the pod where the stabbing took place.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, around 9:45 a.m. Byers was standing in front of a cell on the upper tier talking to another inmate when Garcia walked out of his cell toward the shower.

The top tier was on lockdown at the time, but as a bay orderly, Garcia was able to leave his cell. He was also able to talk with other inmates and access cleaning supplies and “other items that could’ve been used to manufacture a shank,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the inmate in the cell next to Garcia’s had beckoned Byers upstairs right before Garcia stabbed him.

Deputies reviewed video of the incident, which they said showed Garcia leave the shower and walk back toward Byers with his hand in his uniform. Then, the video shows, he took out a large piece of sharpened plastic.

“Garcia begins thrusting the shank into the neck of Byers several times while his back is facing Garcia,” the deputy wrote in the complaint. “Byers appears to have no time to react to Garcia’s attack…Garcia appears to stab, or attempt to stab, Byers more than 20 times and told him ‘this is for my brother.'”

A correctional officer who was overseeing the pod told deputies she was sitting at the officer’s desk and noticed the commotion but didn’t immediately see what was happening. She said as she made her way up there she saw that Garcia was stabbing Byers with “something long and sharp.”

The officer sprayed Garcia with pepper spray and it stopped the attack.

The officer saw Garcia throw the shank in the toilet and then handcuffed him, according to the complaint. Byers was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear who is representing Garcia in the case. Neither Byers’ family nor his attorney responded to calls from the Journal.

Larry Gallegos, the Bernalillo County spokesman, said Garcia is no longer a bay orderly and both he and Byers were moved to “alternative housing areas to include alerts entered the Offender Management System ensuring they are not housed in the same area in the future.”

He said all serious incidents, including this one, are referred to MDC’s office of Professional Standards Unit for investigation. No policies or procedures have been changed at this time.

Byers was arrested in early February after deputies say he and 15-year-old Elias Acuna-Whitley robbed and killed Nunn on Jan. 23. Nunn was found dead on a Southwest Mesa.

Acuna-Whitely was killed in a possible accidental shooting two days later and Byers was injured in a shooting on Jan. 28. It’s unclear if Byers’s shooting was related to Nunn’s death.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, messages between Byers and Acuna-Whitely showed they were planning to rob someone, likely Nunn, and discussed shooting him as well. When Acuna-Whitley was shot, he was brought to the hospital in Nunn’s car.

In August, Garcia was convicted of killing 17-year-old Sean Markey in September 2019. Markey was struck by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

Prosecutors said Garcia had confronted another teenager outside the party and began chasing him and firing at him but Markey was hit. Garcia’s attorney had argued that at least seven people were firing guns — five of which were the same caliber — so it’s impossible to know who fired the fatal shot.

Garcia has not yet been sentenced but he faces a minimum sentence of 30 years.

He is also charged with shooting 21-year-old Cayla Campos, who was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend when her car was sprayed with bullets in a Northeast Albuquerque park.

That trial is set for June.