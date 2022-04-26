 3 finalists named for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science director - Albuquerque Journal

3 finalists named for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science director

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science has three finalists for its executive director position. (Robert Browman/Journal)

The search for a new leader at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is one step closer.

On Monday, the NMNHS Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss the finalists for executive director.

Three names — Tony Fiorillo, Daniel Eck and John Friel — were sent to Debra Garcia y Griego, New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs secretary for appointment.

The position remains vacant after former director Margaret M. Marino retired in Oct. 2021. Marino was appointed in Nov. 2015 and was making $95,000. The post for the position has a salary of $94,000.

Gary Romero, museum deputy director is currently serving as acting director.

The board voted unanimously for the three candidates.

According to the DCA, Eck was the executive director of the Museum of the Southwest from June 2018 until he resigned in Nov. 2020. He is currently in a leadership role at an Austin nonprofit.

Fiorillo is a senior fellow at the Institute for the Study of Earth and Man. Prior to this position, he was vice president of research & collections and chief curator at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas from Oct. 1995 through June 2020.

Friel is currently the director of the Alabama Museum of Natural History.

He has worked in natural history museums for over 30 years, and has extensive experience in collections-based research, collections management, citizen-science programs, exhibit planning, fundraising, grant writing and museum administration. He has been with the museum since 2015.

