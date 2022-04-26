Attorney General dedicates ‘safe space’ to crime victims

The Attorney General’s Office now has a dedicated room in their Albuquerque office where victims can feel safe and secure during the agency’s investigations.

A news release states the room, unveiled Sunday to start off National Crime Victims’ Right Week, will be filled with children’s furniture, toys, books, and art supplies “to provide a comfortable, cozy, and warm environment for children and families.”

“I am in awe of the strength of these individuals in the face of such trauma and difficulty, including dealing with the complexities and uncertainty of the judicial system,” Attorney General Balderas said in a statement. “They should be honored this day and every day because without their strength, we could not do our work of bringing their violent offenders to justice.”

Balderas and children survivors decorated a tree mural with their handprints, according to the release. The tree is said to represent the “strength, resilience, and endurance of all survivors of crime” and the handrprints symbolize the children’s “individual journeys as survivors of crime.”