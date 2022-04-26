 APD warns of scammers pretending to be an officer - Albuquerque Journal

APD warns of scammers pretending to be an officer

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the public not to fall for a scam in which a person pretends to be an actual sergeant with the department and asks the mark to bring vouchers to the main headquarters.

Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, said the scammer is calling people and telling them they have missed court in a case they were supposed to testify in and are now wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear. She said it appears to be targeting healthcare workers.

“The caller then goes on to say the individual could reduce their bond by purchasing vouchers at a Walgreens or CVS for several hundred dollars,” Atkins said. “They then ask the individual to bring those vouchers to APD Main.”

Atkins warned the public not to respond to phone calls or texts of this nature and instead report it to (505) 242-COPS.

 

