 State auditor ‘intervening’ in Santa Fe finances - Albuquerque Journal

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Brian Colón

The state auditor’s office said Tuesday that “worsening fiscal mismanagement” at the City of Santa Fe has made it impossible for an independent accounting firm to perform a required annual audit, requiring action by state officials.

New Mexico Auditor Brian Colón announced a “financial intervention” for Santa Fe in which state officials will attempt to bring the city’s finances to a point where an audit can be performed.

Colón said in a phone interview Tuesday that he has never before taken the step of intervening in a city’s finances — a move he called “not common at all.”

The condition of Santa Fe’s finances have deteriorated to the extent that it poses risk to the city, including possible noncompliance with federal funding requirements, and credit downgrades to the city’s bond rating, he said.

“They have put themselves in a position where they cannot even have an audit conducted by an auditing firm they have retained,” Colón said in a phone interview. “The city of Santa Fe has been fired by its auditor for failing to provide what is needed.”

Santa Fe’s inability to reconcile up to $5 million in cash led the auditing firm CliftonLarsonAllen, CLA, to resign as the city independent auditor for fiscal year 2021, Colón said. The city’s final audit report was due in Dec. 15.

Santa Fe spokesman Dave Herndon said the city recognizes the seriousness of the situation and is in discussions with CliftonLarsonAllen about its decision to withdraw as the city’s auditor.

“We recognize the gravity of the situation and take the implications of this development very seriously,” Herndon said in a written response.

“We have reached out to CLA to better understand what caused the firm to provide us notice that it is withdrawing from our audit,” he said.

The city also welcomes input from Colón’s office as it seeks solutions, Herndon said.

“We anticipate official direction from the State Auditor regarding any and all required or recommended steps to correct any errors or processes,” Herndon said. “His guidance and any assistance he can bring to the table to help the city is welcome.”

Colón said Santa Fe’s finances are “in distress,” requiring the state intervention.

“Apparently there are $4 million to $5 million in cash that was not reconciled by the agreed-upon deadline and the city is not auditable,” Colón said.

Reconciliation is a process, similar to balancing a checkbook, in which cash payments are reconciled with expenses.

Colón said he found no evidence of missing funds but “anytime you can’t reconcile a cash balance, it’s a red flag.”

Colón said he has sent the city three letters since 2020 expressing concern over the city’s inability to meet deadlines for providing audit reports.

“I have repeatedly made every effort to prevent financial risk by offering assistance and recommendations to the city but have been met with little to no results,” Colón said in a written statement.

The auditor’s office has involved the state Department of Finance to discuss ways to correct Santa Fe’s financial situation, he said.

“Citizens of Santa Fe have a right to know if the city is acting responsibly with their tax dollars, but that is impossible when the city fails to timely deliver an independent and objective assessment of how those dollars are used,” he said.

