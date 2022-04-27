 Lobo Todd plans to transfer again - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo Todd plans to transfer again

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo Taryn Todd, left, gets past Northern New Mexico’s defense for a breakaway dunk during action from February in the Pit. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico men’s basketball guard Taryn Todd has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, indicating he plans to leave the program for yet another school.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Canada transferred to UNM last summer from TCU and averaged this past season 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29 games played, including 13 starts. Because Todd transferred last summer, he would have to sit out a season before being eligible to play again at a new Division I school, unless the NCAA grants a waiver if he meets special circumstances for his transfer.

 

UNM has 11 of 13 scholarships committed for the coming season — eight returning players and three high school recruits who signed in November.

The NCAA required players interested in using their one-time, immediate-eligible transfer to enter the transfer portal by May 1 (Sunday), but signing new players — transfers of high school recruits — can happen anytime before the fall semester starts in September.

