Prep notes: New football fields coming; Valley baseball honors Cordova

Football fans in Rio Rancho, and at Milne Stadium and Wilson Stadium, will see new fields at four venues next fall.

Rio Rancho Public Schools and Albuquerque Public Schools are in the process of replacing the fields at the four stadiums this spring and summer.

Milne Stadium is being redone now, with Wilson Stadium’s work to follow, APS athletic director Adrian Ortega said. Wilson is going second because it is hosting track and field events this spring.

Ortega said one of the next priorities after laying down new turf at the two football stadiums is to figure out how to pay to replace the extremely worn turfs at the APS Soccer Complex. He isn’t sure on a timetable for that project.

Meanwhile, installation of the new turf at Rio Rancho High School is scheduled to begin next Tuesday, district AD Bruce Carver said. Cleveland’s field installation begins May 16.

The project for Rio Rancho Public Schools will cost about $3.2 million, Carver said. There are periphery costs of about $1 million at each of the two schools in addition to the flat cost of the fields, which are pegged at about $1.2 million, he added.

Both Rio Rancho stadiums will remain viable for soccer. Cleveland plays all its home games inside the stadium; Rio Rancho has grass fields adjacent to the football stadium for soccer but expects to stage a handful of soccer games inside the stadium.

Both Rio Rancho turfs were over a dozen years old, Carver said, adding that the district had planned to replace them a couple of years ago until the pandemic postponed their plans. School bond money is paying for the turfs, although the district is adding about $1 million at each school for other costs related to the installation, Carver said.

The fields at Milne and Wilson also were about 12 years old; an APS spokeswoman said each field costs $365,000. Capital outlay money is covering the cost.

PAYING HOMAGE: It’s long been Roger Cordova Field. But it’ll be easier to know that now at Valley High School’s baseball field.

Valley on Tuesday officially unveiled a 12-foot maroon and gold sign, “Welcome to Roger Cordova Field” before its home game against Bernalillo. The sign is basically a greeting symbol; it had been displayed above the scoreboard in left-center field, and had been there since 2004, but it was faded.

Valley refurbished the sign with the help of students. It was repainted, relettered and placed between poles on a hill as cars enter the parking lot by the field.

“It is in the most professional spot it needs to be,” said Vikings coach Chad Kuhn. “It’s an eye-catcher now.”

Cordova won more than 300 games in 26 years at Valley and led the Vikings to a state championship game in 1988.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Vince Metzgar is retiring as Rio Rancho High’s athletic director. He will serve out the rest of his contract, which runs through the end of June, before Sal Gonzales takes over.

“I don’t have any plans right now. We’ll see what opportunities come my way,” Metzgar, 60, said. It is his 13th year at Rio Rancho. The school, Metzgar said, won 26 state championships during that time.

The trade-off for Gonzales, 47, is that he must resign as the Rams’ cross country/track and field coach (holding both jobs since 2008). Rio Rancho won five cross country state titles since he took over. He’ll finish the current track season, which ends May 14, and start on July 1 as AD.

“I went back to school (at New Mexico Highlands) about five years ago,” he said, “and at first, it was just to get a … pay bump. But I got to do my internship with Vince, and I decided at that point, if I ever did become an administrator, this would be the job I would want to take.”

TRACK AND FIELD: The last major event on the regular season for local schools is the Albuquerque Metro Championships, Thursday and Friday at Nusenda Community Stadium.

Field events begin at 4:15 p.m. and are expected to run until 8:30-9 p.m. both days. The 3,200-meter final is Thursday at 5:15 p.m.; all other running finals are Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

SIGNINGS: Rio Rancho has four athletes signing to compete at the next level: Kayla Reed (softball, College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska); Esther Cameron (cross country/track, Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana); Alice Wilkinson (basketball, University of Minnesota at Morris); and Kaden Schufft (soccer, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado).

• La Cueva baseball player Max McGaha has signed with New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs.

• St. Pius on Wednesday is expected to have the following athletes sign: Marco Ybarra (football, Chapman University in Orange, California); Cian Jones (rugby, N.M. Tech in Socorro); Nicolas Talbert (football, Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin); Alyssa Portee (volleyball, N.M. Military Institute); Jocelyn Chavez (softball. Jarvis Christian College in Wood County, Texas); Dominic Esparza (football. Greenville [Ill.] University); Frankie Gutierrez (soccer, Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville); and Jordan Rodriguez (baseball, Pima Community JC in Arizona).

THIS AND THAT: Rio Grande is looking for new coaches in volleyball, swimming and cheer. Anyone interested can contact Ravens AD Pete Pino at 252-3240.