A man is in critical condition after being struck by an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus Tuesday night near Downtown Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the crash happened sometime before 9:45 p.m. at Central and Edith.

“This crash is involving a city bus,” he said. “The pedestrian has been transported to UNMH where he is listed in critical condition.”

DeAguero said the intersection is shut down while police investigate.