Albuquerque committee weighing council district map changes

Lopsided population growth has put Albuquerque’s existing City Council districts out of balance, diluting representation in parts of the West Side.

A citizen-led committee is now looking at ways to resolve that.

But just how dramatically the city’s appointed Redistricting Committee suggests shifting political boundaries remains to be seen.

As part of a decennial redistricting process required after each U.S. Census, a committee – made up of members from each of Albuquerque’s nine existing council districts – is exploring map possibilities.

Its next meeting is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and additional sessions are scheduled into June if necessary.

The committee must by July 1 send a map recommendation – or recommendations – to the City Council for a final vote.

Committee members say they welcome input and are accepting comments during meetings and through the redistricting website. The website also allows members of the public to draw their own suggested maps for consideration.

“We have a lot of work to do, and we want to assure the public this is an open and transparent process and we don’t have any desire to say ‘We’re done and we’re closing up shop and going home,'” committee chairwoman Cathryn McGill said during the panel’s most recent meeting.

While the committee will keep accepting feedback, the city’s contracted experts from Research & Polling Inc. have created five “concept” maps for review.

Each addresses the population changes identified by the Census.

District 5 – which covers the city’s northwestern reaches – now has about 16% more people than the “ideal,” or the number (62,727) every district would have if the population was divided equally among all nine districts.

Meanwhile, two districts east of the Rio Grande – District 6, which includes Nob Hill and the International District, and the Northeast Heights-based District 8 – are too far below the ideal to meet legal requirements.

That reality will require changing the boundaries such that one of the east side districts extends west of the Rio Grande to pick up some of the population.

“The simple math tells you that the population growth of the West Side requires that some of the districts shrink … and they shed some population, so that we have equal representation among Albuquerqueans,” Research & Polling President Brian Sanderoff said in an interview. “You want to have each district with substantially equal population.”

All five concepts his firm has introduced involve stretching District 2 – which today includes Downtown and Old Town – west of the river.

But where to cross the river – and how to realign the rest of the map – varies by concept. One map, dubbed Concept A, would change existing boundaries the least. Others are more dramatic, including one that splits Downtown between two council districts.

And all but Concept A would move lines such that a sitting city councilor’s home address would be swept up into a different district than where they were elected, creating the possibility that they serve out their terms representing a district where they no longer live.

Multiple committee members have expressed reluctance to make those kind of alterations.