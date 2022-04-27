 Prep baseball: Cleveland tops Rio Rancho, wins district - Albuquerque Journal

Prep baseball: Cleveland tops Rio Rancho, wins district

By Gary Herron / Rio Rancho Observer Staff Writer

Out-hit 9-3, visiting Cleveland managed to grind out a 5-4 victory at Rio Rancho Tuesday evening and clinched the District 1-5A prep baseball crown.

The teams combined for nine errors – five by the host Rams (21-4, 5-2) – and there was only one earned run scored. But the Rams left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings, when first starter Austin Barela escaped a jam and reliever Logan Kinter – earning his second win in two days – got out of it.

“Five errors and how many men did we leave on base (10) this time?” frustrated Rams coach Ron Murphy said. “Five errors and (we) can’t hit with men on base isn’t going to win many games.”

The Rams then left two aboard in the seventh off the Storm’s third pitcher, Gavin Hoffman, who not only earned a save but stroked a two-run single in the three-run fifth that ended the scoring.

“They’re always so solid defensively,” Cleveland coach Shane Shallenberger said of the Rams, after the Storm (15-9, 6-1) won district for the first time since 2017. “We got out of some jams, a couple defensive plays.”

It was the third time the City of Vision’s teams met on the diamond this season, with Cleveland winning two of the one-run contests – and is now 18-17 all-time vs. the Rams.

Second-place in 1-5A is on the line Friday afternoon when the Rams visit Volcano Vista.

Home » Sports » Prep baseball: Cleveland tops Rio Rancho, wins district

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Prep baseball: Cleveland tops Rio Rancho, wins district
baseball
Out-hit 9-3, visiting Cleveland managed to ... Out-hit 9-3, visiting Cleveland managed to grind out a 5-4 victory at Rio Rancho Tuesday evening and clinched the District 1-5A prep baseball crown. ...
2
Roundup: La Cueva squads sweep baseball, softball twin bills
baseball
On the next-to-last Saturday of the ... On the next-to-last Saturday of the prep baseball and softball regular season, the La Cueva baseball ...
3
Prep baseball: Doubleheader split gives Los Lunas an edge
baseball
When is a doubleheader split not ... When is a doubleheader split not quite a doubleheader split? Look no further than the two baseball games Los Lunas and Rio Grande played ...
4
Prep baseball: Sandia sweeps La Cueva, vaults into district ...
baseball
The La Cueva baseball team started ... The La Cueva baseball team started Saturday as the sole occupant of first place in District 2-5A.
5
Prep baseball: Academy routs Valley, Rio Rancho nips Volcano ...
baseball
Even on a day with the ... Even on a day with the wind blowing out, this could easily have evolved into a pitcher's duel. Albuquerque Academy ensured that it did ...
6
Prep baseball: Ravens' Griego earns 400th coaching win
baseball
Orlando Griego is a product of ... Orlando Griego is a product of the South Valley, through and through. Which made Saturday afternoon all the more gratifying. Rio Grande's longtime baseball ...
7
Preps: Cleveland baseball, Rio Rancho softball win rivalry showdowns
baseball
RIO RANCHO – Micro, ... RIO RANCHO – Micro, a week to remember for Jace Dominic. Macro, a significant week for the C ...
8
Cleveland softball, baseball get best of Volcano Vista
baseball
RIO RANCHO – A ... RIO RANCHO – A walkoff hit to end one game. Just across the way, a seventh-inning double pla ...
9
Prep baseball: Sandia topples No. 1 Farmington
baseball
Sandia's baseball team on Wednesday toppled ... Sandia's baseball team on Wednesday toppled the No. 1 team in the state. It was a high-profile victo ...