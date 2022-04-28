Legal Notices-Government

Request for Proposals

The Alamo Navajo School Board Inc. invites proposals for the audit of its FY 2022 financial statements with an option to perform audits for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The audit is to be performed under the requirements of the Single Audit Act and must include explanation for compliance with pertinent laws, regulations, and contractual agreements. To submit proposal, obtain the RFP specifications package by contacting Frank Curley, CEO. (575) 854-2543 ext. 1301. The deadline for the sealed proposals for professional services is 10:00am local time, May 13, 2022.

Journal: April 27 – May 11, 2022