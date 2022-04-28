 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
FOR PROVIDING
INVENTORY OF
ABANDONED MINE
FEATURES IN
NEW MEXICO
ISSUED BY THE ENERGY, MINERALS AND NATURAL RESOURCES
DEPARTMENT

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, Mining and Minerals Division (Division) seeks proposals from entities with experience overseeing youth-based work crews serving a public purpose by promoting and stimulating youth education, job training, development of responsible citizenship, productive community involvement, and furthering the understanding, appreciation, and conservation of natural resources to complete an inventory of mines and mining features and completing mine site assessments for the Division throughout New Mexico. Successful Offeror(s) shall comply with the New Mexico Youth Conservation Corps Act, NMSA 1978, Section 9-5B-1 et seq., in operating the program.

The Division shall assign work on an as-needed basis via task orders as specified below and will include fieldwork necessary to complete the requested services. Typical projects, more fully defined in the scope of work below in this Request for Proposals (RFP), may include but are not limited to learning how to locate sites on maps, using survey instruments, data collection using GPS handheld units, inventorying mines and mine features, documenting mine feature characteristics, completing site assessments, conducting sampling, and taking and cataloging photographs.

The Division may award multiple agreements as a result of this RFP.

Potential Offerors may obtain a complete copy of the RFP on the Mining and Minerals Division website:
https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/mmd/public-notices/, or by contacting:

Leeland Murray
AML Project Manager
Mining and Minerals Division
State of New Mexico, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department
1220 South St. Francis Drive
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
Email: Leeland.Murray@state.nm.us
Telephone: (505) 629-9677

Potential Offerors may submit their proposals electronically in PDF format to Mr. Murray at the above email address no later than 3 p.m. MDT on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Proposals must be received by the stated date and time to be considered. EMNRD shall not accept proposals received after this date and shall make absolutely no exceptions for proposals not received by the appointed time.

The Procurement Code, NMSA 1978, Sections 13-1-28 through 13-1-199, imposes civil and criminal penalties for its violation. In addition, the New Mexico criminal statutes impose felony penalties for bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.

Journal: April 27-29, 2022

Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Government

