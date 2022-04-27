Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Pueblo of Jemez Housing Authority (POJHA), the Tribally Designated Housing Entity for the Pueblo of Jemez, is requesting proposals from qualified construction firms for Construction Services for three 4-bedroom residential housing units.

Interest firms must request for a detailed Request for Proposal from POJHA by calling (575) 834-0305 or email at POJHA@pojha.org. Proposals are due on May 27, 2022 at 4:00 pm Mountain Time. Proposals not received on time will be rejected. POJHA reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all deficiencies.

Journal: April 27, 30, May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 2022