Legal Notices-Government

INVITATION TO BID

NO. 2022-06

TRUCHAS FIRE DEPARTMENT UNDERGROUND WATER STORAGE PROJECT COMMODITY CODE: 90976,90922

The Rio Arriba Board of County Commissioners are accepting sealed bids for the purpose of underground water storage project for the Truchas Fire Department.

Invitation to bid packets may be obtained from the Office of Grants & Contracts- Rio Arriba County, Administrative Complex, 1 Main Street County Courthouse Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico or contact the Grants and Contracts Coordinator’s office at (575) 588-7254 ext. 4370 or by email

rvjaramillo@rio-arriba.org.

Proposals must be received at the office of Grants & Contracts on or before Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Late proposals shall be rejected and will be returned unopened.

One original and three hard copies of the bid shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the following clearly indicated on the outside of the envelope: “BID NO. 2022-06 TRUCHAS FIRE DEPARTMENT UNDERGROUND WATER STORAGE PROJECT TO BE OPENED ON

5/11/2022 AT 10:00 A.M.”.

The Board of County Commissioners of Rio Arriba County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technicalities, and to accept the proposal it seems to be in the best interest of Rio Arriba County.

For the Board of County Commissioners- Rio Arriba County

Rosario Jaramillo

Grants & Contracts Coordinator

Journal: April 27, May 4, 2022