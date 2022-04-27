Legal Notices-Government

–NOTICE-
Invitation to Bid Number:
22-51254
TITLE: Janitorial Supplies & Equipment
COMMODITY CODES: 485-00, 485-64, 910-39
PURPOSE: to establish a pricing agreement for janitorial supplies and equipment for the Custodial/Physical Plant Department at San Juan College.
GENERAL INFORMATION: All questions about the contents of the ITB document shall be directed to:
Alvina Begay, CPPB
Buyer II
505-566-3475
begaya@sanjuancollege.edu
ISSUANCE: The Invitation to Bid will be issued on April 27, 2022. Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet at the following address: www.biddingo.com/sjc
BID DUE DATE AND TIME: Bids must be uploaded in the College’s Online Procurement System, www.biddingo.com/sjc, no later than May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Bids uploaded after the due date and time will not be accepted.
Journal: Apri 27, 2022