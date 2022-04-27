Legal Notices-Government





–NOTICE-

Invitation to Bid Number:

22-51254

TITLE: Janitorial Supplies & Equipment

COMMODITY CODES: 485-00, 485-64, 910-39

PURPOSE: to establish a pricing agreement for janitorial supplies and equipment for the Custodial/Physical Plant Department at San Juan College.

GENERAL INFORMATION: All questions about the contents of the ITB document shall be directed to:

Alvina Begay, CPPB

Buyer II

505-566-3475

begaya@sanjuancollege.edu

ISSUANCE: The Invitation to Bid will be issued on April 27, 2022 . Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet at the following address: www.biddingo.com/sjc