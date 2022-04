Legal Notices-Government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

VILLAGE OF LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING:

ORDINANCE NO. 286





AN ORDINANCE REPEAL-

ING CHAPTER 4 ARTICLE 5 ALARM DEVICES AND SYSTEMS FROM THE VILLAGE OF LOS RANCHOS CODIFIED ORDINANCES.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF THE TITLE AND GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER CONTAINED IN AN ORDINANCE THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VILLAGE OF LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, INTENDS TO ADOPT AT A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 11, 2022, AT 7:00 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE WARREN J. GRAY CHAMBERS, VILLAGE HALL, 6718, RIO GRANDE BLVD NW, LOS RANCHOS, NM.

Copies of the proposed Ordinance will be available for inspection or purchase in the office of the Clerk, Village Hall, 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico during regular office hours.

This notice constitutes compliance with §3-17-3 NMSA

s/Danielle Sedillo-Molina

Clerk

Journal: April 27, 2022