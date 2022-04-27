 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF SALE

On June 8, 2022, at 2:00pm the undersigned will clear title to lien holder on the following vehicles. Said vehicles are
abandoned and unclaimed with towing and storage charges as listed below:
2008 Volvo S40
YV1MS672182385021
$1,743.71 Inv 348905
2000 Dodge Durango
1B4HS28ZXYF169783
$1,468.34 Inv 349266
2003 Mitsubishi Galant
4A3AA46G53E126758
$1,574.77 Inv 349290
2005 Jeep Liberty
1J4GK48K65W587096
$1,278.83 Inv 349346
2007 Kia Amanti
KNALD125875137469
$1,207.67 Inv 349424
2013 Ram 1500
1C6RR7GT7DS694919
$1,197.52 Inv 349428
2017 Nissan Versa Note
3N1CE2CP2HL379281
$5,978.46 Inv 349455
2002 Ford Explorer
1FMZU72E62ZB83542
$1,214.96 Inv 349482
2005 BMW 3 Series
WBABW534X5PL49956
$1,249.75 Inv 349527
2001 Ford F-150
1FTRW07L71KC32509
$1,184.42 Inv 349530

Acme Towing & Recovery, Inc
8705 A Broadway Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87105

Journal: April 27, May 4, 2022

