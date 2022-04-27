Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 2022-0438



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF KENNETH DALE NUNN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the dae of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated: April 22, 2022

/s/ Karen E. Cody

1232 Oakhurst Rd

Clovis, NM 88101

Journal: April 27, May 4, 11, 2022