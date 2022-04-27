 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 2022-0438

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF KENNETH DALE NUNN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the dae of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: April 22, 2022
/s/ Karen E. Cody
1232 Oakhurst Rd
Clovis, NM 88101

Journal: April 27, May 4, 11, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lightning, high winds could fuel blazes this week, fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now burned more than 60,000 acres
2
'Very, very bad day' makes neighbors of neighbors
Blogs
A local couple lost everything, but ... A local couple lost everything, but they gained a community that has rallied around them
3
Convicted killer charged with jailhouse stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say the attack on another ... Deputies say the attack on another inmate was revenge for the killing of his brother
4
State auditor intervening in Santa Fe finances
ABQnews Seeker
Office says "worsening fiscal mismanagement" has ... Office says "worsening fiscal mismanagement" has made it impossible for a accounting firm to perform audit
5
'On a good path': NM students present science projects ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM students -- elementary through high ... NM students -- elementary through high school -- present their science projects at NAIOP event
6
Albuquerque committee weighing council district map changes
ABQnews Seeker
West Side's growth could shift City ... West Side's growth could shift City Council district lines
7
How live ammo got on set focus of 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff says no-one is 'off the ... Sheriff says no-one is 'off the hook when it comes to criminal charges'
8
Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes
ABQnews Seeker
Many of those who fled the ... Many of those who fled the flames are clamoring to get home to care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind
9
Business group: NM regulators violated open meetings laws
ABQnews Seeker
Deliberations in 'closed sessions' should have ... Deliberations in 'closed sessions' should have been held in public
10
ABQ native, Air Force general, reprimanded after conviction
ABQnews Seeker
The historic court martial of an ... The historic court martial of an Air Force major general on abusive sexual contact charges ended with a reprimand and a series of monthly ...