Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-CV-2021-06600

AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY, as subrogee of SHANE WESTIN ROUNDY,
Plaintiff,

v.

PAUL STEVEN ARMIJO, JR.,
FERNANDO DAVID ARAGON, and JOHN DOES I-X,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

TO: PAUL STEVEN ARMIJO, JR., DEFENDANT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Subrogation, Negligence, Damages, and Costs has been filed in the above entitled court and cause of action on November 19, 2021, against the above-named Defendants. The general object of the Complaint is to seek a money judgment for damages for subrogation, negligence, damages, and costs sustained as a result of an automobile accident occurring on August 15, 2019.

You are required to file an Answer or responsive motion or pleading to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Metropolitan Court and you must serve a copy of the answer or responsive motion or pleading on the Plaintiff’s attorney. IF YOU DO NOT FILE AND SERVE AN ANSWER OR RESPONSIVE PLEADING OR MOTION within thirty (30) days after the third weekly publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Address of the Second Judicial District Court: Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff’s attorney:

Richard M. Padilla
O’BRIEN & PADILLA, P.C.
6000 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 883-8181

WITNESS The Honorable Benjamin Chavez, Judge of the said Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the Second Judicial District Court in and for said county, on 4/2/2022.

Katina Watson
CLERK OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Patricia Serna
Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 27, May 4, 11, 2022

