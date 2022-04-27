 Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected - Albuquerque Journal

Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

By Tom Krisher / Associated Press

DETROIT — Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private was denied by a federal judge in New York.

Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday also rejected a motion to nullify a subpoena of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla CEO violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

The whole dispute stems from an October 2018 settlement with the SEC in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The funding was far from locked up, and the electric vehicle company remains public, but Tesla’s stock price jumped. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk’s ouster as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro contended the SEC is using the settlement and “near limitless resources” to chill Musk’s speech. It says that Musk signed the settlement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardized the company’s financing.

He also alleged that the subpoena from the SEC is illegal, and that the agency can’t take action about Musk’s tweets without court authorization.

But in a 22-page ruling, Liman wrote that Musk’s claim that economic duress caused him to sign the settlement is “wholly unpersuasive.”

Even if Musk was worried that litigation with the SEC would ruin Tesla financially, “that does not establish a basis for him to get out of the judgment he voluntarily signed,” Liman wrote.

The judge also said the argument that the SEC had used the settlement order to harass Musk and launch investigations was “meritless.”

“Musk could hardly have thought that at the time he entered the decree (settlement) he would have been immune from non-public SEC investigations,” Liman wrote. “It is unsurprising that when Musk tweeted that the was thinking about selling 10% of his interest in Tesla … that the SEC would have some questions.”

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Spiro about whether Musk will appeal Liman’s order.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction
More News
Even the king cobra is 'vulnerable.' ... Even the king cobra is 'vulnerable.' More than 1 in 5 species of reptiles worldwide are threatened with extinction, according to a comprehensive new ...
2
Fauci: 'Pandemic phase' over for US, but COVID-19 still ...
Health & Safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an ... Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the current state of the coronavirus in the United States, saying the country is 'out ...
3
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in ...
AP Feeds
Russia cut off natural gas to ... Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating ...
4
Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing
More News
The union representing police officers in ... The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The ...
5
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
More News
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the ... SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. ...
6
Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing
AP Feeds
Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they ... Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods can safely be ...
7
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of ...
AP Feeds
The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday ... The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move 'heaven and earth' to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern ...
8
Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing
AP Feeds
Police and new fencing restricted who ... Police and new fencing restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts ...
9
Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Health & Safety
President Joe Biden's administration is taking ... President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, seeking to reassure doctors that there is ...